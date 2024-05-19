Head to Head Comparison: International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) & Pazoo (OTCMKTS:PZOO)

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) and Pazoo (OTCMKTS:PZOO – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.7% of International Money Express shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of International Money Express shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Pazoo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares International Money Express and Pazoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Money Express 9.02% 43.75% 11.41% Pazoo N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Money Express $658.73 million 1.03 $59.51 million $1.67 12.43 Pazoo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares International Money Express and Pazoo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

International Money Express has higher revenue and earnings than Pazoo.

Volatility & Risk

International Money Express has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pazoo has a beta of -0.39, indicating that its share price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for International Money Express and Pazoo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Money Express 0 2 3 0 2.60 Pazoo 0 0 0 0 N/A

International Money Express currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.48%.

Summary

International Money Express beats Pazoo on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards. It provides services through sending and paying agents and company-operated stores, as well as through online and Internet-enabled mobile devices. International Money Express, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Pazoo

Pazoo, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company. It offers laboratory testing services for marijuana. Pazoo, Inc.was formerly known as IUCSS, Inc. and changed its name to Pazoo, Inc. in May 2011. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in East Hanover, New Jersey.

