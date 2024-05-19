Analyzing Super Group (SGHC) and The Competition

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) is one of 34 public companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Super Group to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Super Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Super Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Super Group $1.55 billion -$11.42 million 30.00 Super Group Competitors $4.13 billion $96.90 million 23.78

Super Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Super Group. Super Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super Group 4.33% 11.56% 6.93% Super Group Competitors -113.14% -54.95% -21.47%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Super Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

5.1% of Super Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Super Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Super Group has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.24, suggesting that their average share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Super Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Super Group Competitors 218 969 2198 62 2.61

Super Group currently has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 45.83%. As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 25.65%. Given Super Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Super Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Super Group beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Super Group

(Get Free Report)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Receive News & Ratings for Super Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.