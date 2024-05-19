Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Barnwell Industries from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Barnwell Industries Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BRN opened at $2.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.48. Barnwell Industries has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $2.99.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Barnwell Industries news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 17,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $46,200.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,687,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,281,837.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Barnwell Industries news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 10,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $29,607.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,617,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,277,559.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 17,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,687,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,281,837.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 118,300 shares of company stock valued at $318,654 over the last ninety days. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

Further Reading

