SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Trading 0.5% Higher

SAF-Holland SE (ETR:SFQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €17.62 ($18.95) and last traded at €17.62 ($18.95). Approximately 47,811 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 141,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.54 ($18.86).

SAF-Holland Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €16.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.26.

SAF-Holland Company Profile

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and air suspension systems, fifth wheels, hweel systems, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

