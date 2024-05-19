LPA Group (LON:LPA) Trading Up 1.6%

LPA Group Plc (LON:LPA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 67.12 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 65 ($0.82). Approximately 12,432 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 11,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64 ($0.80).

LPA Group Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 65.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 74.77. The firm has a market cap of £8.78 million, a P/E ratio of 928.57 and a beta of 0.14.

Insider Activity at LPA Group

In other LPA Group news, insider Paul Curtis acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of £6,700 ($8,414.97). Insiders own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

LPA Group Company Profile

LPA Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and market industrial electrical and electronic products for rail, aerospace and defense, aircraft, infrastructure, and industrial markets primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers aircraft ground power supply equipment, such as connectors, aircraft socket assembly kits, cable assemblies, load banks, cable/plug test box, gateway aircraft plug, power analyzers, flanged plugs and sockets, lanyard assemblies, aircraft connectors, plane power crocodile cable carriers, flanged receptacle, and junction sleeves; box aviation ground power units; enclosures, panels and looms, and power outlets; circuit breakers; rectangular, filter, push-pull, hermetic, power, and circular connectors; contactors; in line cable splices and terminal junction modules; backshells and dustcaps; and aviation ground power units.

