Nautilus Marine Services (LON:NAUT) Trading 5.9% Higher

Nautilus Marine Services PLC (LON:NAUT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.79 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.79 ($0.01). 388,002 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 187,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

Nautilus Marine Services Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.79. The company has a market cap of £417,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.33.

About Nautilus Marine Services

Nautilus Marine Services PLC focuses on identifying and assessing opportunities to purchase assets in the offshore service industry. The company holds Bolivar and Bocachico association contracts in the Magdalena Valley of Colombia. It also provides offshore services, including diving and inspection in the Gulf of Mexico.

