REACT Group (LON:REAT) Shares Down 1.3%

REACT Group PLC (LON:REAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 75 ($0.94). 10,815 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 50,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76 ($0.95).

REACT Group Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £16.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 48.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04.

About REACT Group

REACT Group PLC provides specialist cleaning, and decontamination and hygiene service in the United Kingdom. The company offers air duct cleaning, animal and human fatality management, hazardous and biohazard cleaning waste removal, carpets and floor cleaning, clinical waste removal, crime scene and forensic cleaning, decontamination, deep cleaning, detention center cleaning, end of tenancy cleans, fire and smoke damage, fire damper testing, flood and sewage clean up, and fly-tipping clearance services.

