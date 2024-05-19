Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Trading 12.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 19th. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $9.65 billion and approximately $406.51 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $489.51 or 0.00727241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,183.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00068784 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.74 or 0.00099146 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,707,734 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

