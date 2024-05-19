Ceapro (CVE:CZO) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Ceapro Inc. (CVE:CZO – Get Free Report) traded down 6.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 77,310 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 46,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Ceapro Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.23. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 18.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07.

Ceapro (CVE:CZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.65 million during the quarter. Ceapro had a negative net margin of 48.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ceapro Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceapro Company Profile

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and marketing of health and wellness products and technology relating to plant extracts in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. The company is involved in the development of proprietary extraction technologies and the application of these technologies to the production, development, and commercialization of active ingredients, such as oat beta glucan and avenanthramides, which are derived from oats and other renewable plant resources for healthcare and cosmetic industries.

