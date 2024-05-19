Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 10,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 20,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Sernova in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company.

Get Sernova alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SEOVF

Sernova Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Sernova

(Get Free Report)

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.