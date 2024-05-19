Warrior Gold (CVE:WAR) Trading Up 300%

Warrior Gold Inc. (CVE:WAR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 300% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.18. 4,250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 60,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Warrior Gold Stock Up 300.0 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of C$21.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.49.
About Warrior Gold
Warrior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal project the Goodfish-Kirana property comprising 29 patented claims with 233 operational cells covering an area of 4,251.54 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Warrior Gold
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.