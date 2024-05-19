Warrior Gold (CVE:WAR) Trading Up 300%

Warrior Gold Inc. (CVE:WAR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 300% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.18. 4,250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 60,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Warrior Gold Stock Up 300.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of C$21.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.49.

About Warrior Gold

(Get Free Report)

Warrior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal project the Goodfish-Kirana property comprising 29 patented claims with 233 operational cells covering an area of 4,251.54 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.