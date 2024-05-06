TD Cowen Boosts GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target to $43.00

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Cowen from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America downgraded GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded GFL Environmental from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.08.

GFL traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,297. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $26.87 and a 52-week high of $39.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.22 and a beta of 1.15.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. GFL Environmental had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 1.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFL. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 2.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

