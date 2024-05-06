National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 338,879 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 17,450.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 340,821 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,879 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.20% of Splunk worth $51,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,833 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 4,634.8% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 134,941 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,558,000 after buying an additional 132,091 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in Splunk by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 13,431 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,908 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,354,000 after purchasing an additional 30,966 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPLK. TheStreet raised shares of Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Splunk in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.31.

NASDAQ:SPLK remained flat at $156.90 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 5,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,977. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.19 and a 1 year high of $156.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The software company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.42. Splunk had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 32,117.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

