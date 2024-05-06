Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,319 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Stryker were worth $53,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,665,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,379,967,000 after buying an additional 143,631 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,582 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,632,127,000 after purchasing an additional 144,208 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Stryker by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,315,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,452,493,000 after acquiring an additional 223,728 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,042,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,210,512,000 after acquiring an additional 103,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Stryker by 3.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,505,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $957,974,000 after buying an additional 131,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.94.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK traded down $3.38 on Monday, hitting $325.07. The stock had a trading volume of 566,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,929. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $361.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $123.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.53%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

