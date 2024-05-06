International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 59.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 534,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 789,402 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.21% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $43,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IFF. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.2% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IFF traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.74. The company had a trading volume of 911,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,023. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.62 and its 200 day moving average is $78.94.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.94%.

IFF has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.35.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

