National Bank of Canada FI Buys 53,701 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 365,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,701 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.32% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $42,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,520,000 after purchasing an additional 20,008 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 14,696 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.43. 430,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,590. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.17. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.45 and a one year high of $119.19.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2956 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

