National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,903 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,782 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.10% of NXP Semiconductors worth $53,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21,013.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 515,172 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $118,325,000 after buying an additional 512,732 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at about $59,273,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 10.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,154,213 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $430,670,000 after purchasing an additional 211,927 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at about $41,270,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,319,509 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $303,065,000 after purchasing an additional 180,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 0.0 %

NXPI traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $257.75. 487,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,378,715. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $161.23 and a twelve month high of $264.26. The company has a market cap of $65.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.92.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.72.

Get Our Latest Report on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.