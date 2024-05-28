Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 55.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,452 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 43.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $619,584,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth $235,338,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 41.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 69.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,301,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,774,000 after purchasing an additional 943,520 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $11,725,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,695,605.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total value of $13,320,862.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 144,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,435,238.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $11,725,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 146,131 shares in the company, valued at $22,695,605.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,324 shares of company stock valued at $51,386,281 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $144.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.74 and a 52 week high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ABNB shares. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HSBC downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.28.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

