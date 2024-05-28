Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,073 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 14,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 3,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total transaction of $770,077.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,243.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total transaction of $49,588.15. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,859 shares in the company, valued at $842,998.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 3,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total value of $770,077.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,243.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,744 shares of company stock valued at $5,111,382 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $199.65 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $174.20 and a 1 year high of $234.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.18. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

