FourThought Financial Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,990 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in PulteGroup by 17.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 288,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,348,000 after buying an additional 41,868 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,995,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,734,000 after purchasing an additional 32,817 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 42,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 322,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,874,000 after purchasing an additional 61,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PHM traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.80. 490,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,515. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $121.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.21. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zelman & Associates upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.73.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

