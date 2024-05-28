Hilltop Holdings Inc. Buys 424 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,191.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 34,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,056,000 after buying an additional 31,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $389.43 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $323.21 and a one year high of $400.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $389.27 and a 200-day moving average of $380.14.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

