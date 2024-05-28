Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Invests $89,000 in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,013 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in CoStar Group by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,398,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,249,000 after buying an additional 731,375 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in CoStar Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 23,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,902 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $85.93 on Tuesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.35 and a fifty-two week high of $100.38. The stock has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 117.71, a PEG ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $656.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.27 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,099,448.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,942.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.46.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

