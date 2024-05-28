Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 77.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,385 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 7.5% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 57.4% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 244,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,782,000 after buying an additional 24,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 275,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,330,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT opened at $203.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.67. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.43 and a 1 year high of $215.79. The company has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HLT. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.59.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

