Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,675,718 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 389,098 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.22% of Fortinet worth $98,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 30,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. STF Management LP grew its position in Fortinet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. STF Management LP now owns 12,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors raised its position in Fortinet by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 3,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.10.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $1,553,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,660,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,776,958. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,396 shares of company stock worth $4,838,534. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock opened at $61.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The firm has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.60. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

