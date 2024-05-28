Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 3,556 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,556 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Snap by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 40,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,814,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,655 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 565.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 262,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 223,432 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Snap by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.75. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $17.90.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $14,270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 59,894,865 shares in the company, valued at $854,699,723.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $14,270,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 59,894,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,699,723.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 96,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $1,065,513.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,534,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,856,232.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,509,829 shares of company stock worth $21,263,829 over the last quarter.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Snap from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.79.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

