Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.34, for a total value of $176,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,933.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.34, for a total value of $176,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,933.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total transaction of $1,000,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 206,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,818,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,380 shares of company stock valued at $32,026,223 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $743.78.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $753.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.80, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $392.10 and a 52-week high of $778.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $682.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $649.66.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $457.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

