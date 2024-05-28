Hilltop Holdings Inc. Invests $1.14 Million in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. owned about 0.34% of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Choreo LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000.

iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SIZE opened at $139.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $313.27 million, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.98. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $110.07 and a twelve month high of $142.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.16.

iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (SIZE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Low Size index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are weighted by the inverse natural logarithm of their market capitalization. SIZE was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

