iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Sold by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. cut its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,433 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 143.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,673,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,171 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $62,778,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 57,285.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 700,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,951,000 after purchasing an additional 698,884 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,555,000. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,850,000.

Shares of ITB opened at $104.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

