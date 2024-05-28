Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Purchased by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 185.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 648 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FANG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 39.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,007,599 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $465,817,000 after acquiring an additional 858,446 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,266,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,209,617,000 after purchasing an additional 648,317 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 981,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $152,177,000 after purchasing an additional 577,514 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 286.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 595,694 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,380,000 after buying an additional 441,411 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1,748.1% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,256 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,561,000 after buying an additional 266,037 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,241.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,523 shares in the company, valued at $18,532,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,241.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,575 shares of company stock worth $11,491,006. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.95.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $193.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.96. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.41 and a 52-week high of $211.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

