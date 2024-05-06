National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 122,929 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $48,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SHW stock traded up $3.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $314.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,484. The company has a market capitalization of $79.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $327.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.80. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $221.76 and a 1-year high of $348.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $7,588,317.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,187,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.39.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

