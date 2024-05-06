TCG Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Shares in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.39% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $306,000.

NYSEARCA PYLD traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.47. 24,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,601. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.26. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $23.76 and a 12-month high of $25.81.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

