Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carvana in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.71). The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is ($0.96) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.97) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.60.

CVNA opened at $117.50 on Friday. Carvana has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $129.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.54 and a beta of 3.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.80 and a 200-day moving average of $62.22.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $9,407,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,917,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,942,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,126 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,694. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total transaction of $9,407,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,917,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,942,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 883,273 shares of company stock worth $90,969,040 in the last ninety days. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Carvana by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Carvana by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 11.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

