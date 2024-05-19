Janney Montgomery Scott Downgrades Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to Neutral

Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Sierra Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $21.94 on Wednesday. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $23.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.70 and a 200-day moving average of $19.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $320.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $37.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 17.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Sierra Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Olague sold 4,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $105,944.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,858.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

