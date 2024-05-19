Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Fox Advisors

Fox Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CLS. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Celestica from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Celestica from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Celestica from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.56.

Celestica Stock Performance

Shares of CLS opened at $51.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 2.25. Celestica has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $53.01.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Celestica had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Celestica will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celestica

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Celestica in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Celestica by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Celestica by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 107,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 10,172 shares in the last quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new position in Celestica during the third quarter worth $1,422,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Celestica during the third quarter valued at $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

