Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $32.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.15 and its 200-day moving average is $31.13. The company has a market cap of $439.01 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.46. Global Indemnity Group has a 52-week low of $25.21 and a 52-week high of $37.00.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $109.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 6.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Global Indemnity Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Global Indemnity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.45%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global Indemnity Group stock. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 110,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,000. Cannell Capital LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Global Indemnity Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.