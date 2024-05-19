Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Short Interest Up 5.6% in April

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the April 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Givaudan Trading Up 1.4 %

GVDNY stock opened at $91.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.45. Givaudan has a 52-week low of $61.39 and a 52-week high of $92.94.

Givaudan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.9745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. This is an increase from Givaudan’s previous dividend of $0.90.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

