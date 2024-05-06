TCG Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 272,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,963,000 after acquiring an additional 134,306 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,778,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. now owns 1,257,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,197,000 after purchasing an additional 307,901 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.47. 962,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,755,365. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.17. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $100.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.2709 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

