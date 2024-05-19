Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ZETA. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zeta Global presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of Zeta Global stock opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Zeta Global has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $17.49.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 101.48% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZETA. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 18.6% during the first quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Optas LLC purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Zeta Global by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the first quarter worth $135,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

