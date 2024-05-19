Brokers Set Expectations for TopBuild Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for TopBuild in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now anticipates that the construction company will earn $5.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.48. The consensus estimate for TopBuild’s current full-year earnings is $21.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q3 2024 earnings at $5.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.39 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.97 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.81 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.89 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $22.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $23.71 EPS.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.87%. TopBuild’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.36 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.90.

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $404.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.67. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $199.31 and a 12 month high of $452.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $414.90 and a 200-day moving average of $373.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total transaction of $2,018,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,054,920.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total transaction of $2,018,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,968 shares in the company, valued at $29,054,920.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.53, for a total value of $219,526.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,475,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

