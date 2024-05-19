AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.69 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for AvalonBay Communities in a research report issued on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.69 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.70. The consensus estimate for AvalonBay Communities’ current full-year earnings is $10.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.22 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.82 EPS.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS.

AVB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.83.

NYSE AVB opened at $198.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $160.45 and a twelve month high of $200.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 101.19%.

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total transaction of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 863.7% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 37,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 10,057 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,751,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 521,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,781,000 after purchasing an additional 29,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 20.0% during the first quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 120,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,267,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

