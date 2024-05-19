Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. Lifted by National Bank Financial (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of C$819.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$710.46 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HBM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.77.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 6.2 %

HBM stock opened at C$13.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.27. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$5.46 and a 12 month high of C$14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 6.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hudbay Minerals

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total value of C$46,446.75. In related news, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total transaction of C$117,188.99. Also, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total value of C$46,446.75. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Further Reading

