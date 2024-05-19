Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BYFC stock opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. Broadway Financial has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $8.64. The stock has a market cap of $41.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Broadway Financial stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.39% of Broadway Financial worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

