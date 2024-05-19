Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($2.06) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bio-Path in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.06) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($4.60). The consensus estimate for Bio-Path’s current full-year earnings is ($9.68) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Bio-Path’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($9.68) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($8.00) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($7.71) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($7.46) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $16.11 EPS.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.40). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($10.60) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BPTH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Bio-Path Stock Performance

Shares of Bio-Path stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.36. Bio-Path has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $44.80.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

