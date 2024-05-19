Lifesci Capital Comments on Enliven Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ELVN)

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Free Report) – Lifesci Capital issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Enliven Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, May 15th. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Enliven Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.18) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Enliven Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.73) EPS.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.09.

Separately, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Enliven Therapeutics stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.05. Enliven Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

In other news, COO Anish Patel sold 1,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $27,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Anish Patel sold 1,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $27,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $751,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 258,613 shares of company stock valued at $5,733,838. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELVN. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 713,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,604,000 after buying an additional 305,397 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $2,020,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $443,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

