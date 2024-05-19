Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Lowered by Analyst

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for APA in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.15. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $4.64 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of APA from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on APA from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on APA from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on APA in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on APA from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Shares of APA stock opened at $30.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.56 and a 200-day moving average of $33.32. APA has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $46.15. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 3.29.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). APA had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 45.32%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. APA’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Webs Creek Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 1st quarter valued at $28,593,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of APA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 176,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 3.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 443,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,258,000 after buying an additional 14,069 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 134.3% in the first quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 104,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after buying an additional 60,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

