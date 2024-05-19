Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) PT Raised to GBX 85 at Barclays

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from GBX 80 ($1.00) to GBX 85 ($1.07) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.
Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 68 ($0.85) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 98.40 ($1.24).
Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 0.4 %
Vodafone Group Public Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.53%. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,500.00%.
In other Vodafone Group Public news, insider Luka Mucic purchased 2,460,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £1,722,000 ($2,162,773.17). In other news, insider Van Boxmeer bought 823,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of £568,215 ($713,658.63). Also, insider Luka Mucic bought 2,460,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £1,722,000 ($2,162,773.17). Corporate insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.
About Vodafone Group Public
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.
