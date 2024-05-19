Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Mpac Group (LON:MPAC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Mpac Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON MPAC opened at GBX 475 ($5.97) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £97.23 million, a P/E ratio of 3,653.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.20. Mpac Group has a 52-week low of GBX 183.14 ($2.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 494 ($6.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 436.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 342.52.

Mpac Group Company Profile

Mpac Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, clean energy, and food and beverage sectors worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions; offers automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, and at line instrumentation solutions; and designs and integrates packaging systems.

