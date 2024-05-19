Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Mpac Group (LON:MPAC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Mpac Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON MPAC opened at GBX 475 ($5.97) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £97.23 million, a P/E ratio of 3,653.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.20. Mpac Group has a 52-week low of GBX 183.14 ($2.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 494 ($6.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 436.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 342.52.
Mpac Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mpac Group
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Mpac Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mpac Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.