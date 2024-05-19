VirTra’s (VTSI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock.
VirTra stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. VirTra has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $112.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72.
VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $8.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.03 million. VirTra had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VirTra will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.
VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.
