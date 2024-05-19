VirTra’s (VTSI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock.

VirTra Stock Performance

VirTra stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. VirTra has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $112.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $8.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.03 million. VirTra had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VirTra will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VirTra

VirTra Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTSI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VirTra during the first quarter worth $1,782,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in VirTra by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 476,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 44,906 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VirTra by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 20,554 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of VirTra by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 62,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 20,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in VirTra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

