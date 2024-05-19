Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

PBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,053,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $779,372,000 after buying an additional 460,761 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,837,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $510,857,000 after purchasing an additional 171,960 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,391,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $402,538,000 after purchasing an additional 131,487 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,652,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $435,812,000 after purchasing an additional 680,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,699,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,450,000 after purchasing an additional 593,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

PBA opened at $36.94 on Tuesday. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average of $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.34. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.501 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

