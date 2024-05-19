Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Short Interest Up 5.3% in April

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,951,100 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 9,446,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 99,511.0 days.
Castellum AB (publ) Stock Performance
Castellum AB (publ) stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. Castellum AB has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $14.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.67.
About Castellum AB (publ)
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Castellum AB (publ)
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Castellum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castellum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.