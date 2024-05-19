Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Short Interest Up 5.3% in April

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,951,100 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 9,446,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 99,511.0 days.

Castellum AB (publ) Stock Performance

Castellum AB (publ) stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. Castellum AB has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $14.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.67.

About Castellum AB (publ)

Castellum is one of the largest listed property companies in the Nordic region that develops flexible workplaces and smart logistics solutions. As of 31 December 2023, the property value totalled approximately SEK 160 Bn, including the ownership share of the Norwegian company Entra ASA. We are active in attractive Nordic growth regions.

